BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday enters into credit agreement
* Ruby tuesday inc - on may 26, 2017, co entered into a $20.0 million 364-day senior secured revolving credit agreement - sec filing
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after recent losses and a jump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it reported strong quarterly earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,681.42 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Newmont mining- on may 25 entered amendment and restatement agreement to its existing credit agreement dated as of may 20, 2011 - sec filing