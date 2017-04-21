TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, with heavyweight energy and banking stocks slightly lower as oil prices dipped and domestic inflation data came in lower than expected.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.03 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,609.53 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.5 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)