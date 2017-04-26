TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a two-month high the day before as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Home Capital Group slumped after the company announced a credit line agreement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.27 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,715.92, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)