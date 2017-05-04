BRIEF-CAE signs series of commercial, business aviation training contracts
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO May 4 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, as energy and mining stocks fell sharply with lower prices for oil, gold and industrial metals.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.56 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,462.58 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: