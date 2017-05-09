TORONTO May 9 Canada's main stock index dipped on Tuesday as energy shares fell, offsetting a jump in Home Capital Group Inc on a plan to sell part of its mortgage book, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc also climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.91 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,638.17. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)