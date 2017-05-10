BRIEF- Good Com Asset announces change of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, effective June 27
TORONTO May 10 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by gains for energy and other resource stocks as oil prices rebounded, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting quarterly earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.05 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,593.25 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, effective June 27
June 20 China leads the global IPO leader with about $18.6 billion raised so far this year, followed by the United States.