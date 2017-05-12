BRIEF-Schlumberger recommends stockholders reject offer by TRC Capital
* Schlumberger recommends stockholders reject “mini-tender” offer by trc capital corporation
TORONTO May 12 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Friday, helped by gains for mining stocks including Teck Resources, which will raise C$1.2 billion ($876 million) in an asset sale.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.86 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,584.41 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main groups rose. ($1 = 1.3699 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Sangoma Technologies - Voip supply will operate as a separate subsidiary of Sangoma with appropriate autonomy that distribution businesses require