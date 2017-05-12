TORONTO May 12 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Friday, helped by gains for mining stocks including Teck Resources, which will raise C$1.2 billion ($876 million) in an asset sale.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.86 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,584.41 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main groups rose. ($1 = 1.3699 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)