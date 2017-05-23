TORONTO May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 64.61 points, or 0.42 percent, to 15,523.07 shortly after the open.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)