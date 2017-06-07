BRIEF-Spain's OHL seeks investor for its concessions business
* Said on Thursday it evaluates possibility to incorporate a significant minority shareholder at its wholly owned subsidiary OHL Concesiones SA
TORONTO, June 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as materials and energy shares retreated as prices for gold slipped under pressure from a strengthening dollar, and oil traded lower on worries over growing U.S. output.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 25.43 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,439.13 shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by W Simon)
* Said on Thursday it evaluates possibility to incorporate a significant minority shareholder at its wholly owned subsidiary OHL Concesiones SA
June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,425.7 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc's new chief executive officer, Emma Walmsley, is shaking up the British drugmaker's portfolio of smaller products with plans to divest its MaxiNutrition sports nutrition brand, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. * Petropavlovsk: Shareholders voted for four new board member