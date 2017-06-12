TORONTO, June 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as higher oil and gold prices supported resource stocks, offsetting losses for the technology group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 47.35 points, or 0.31 percent, to 15,520.56, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)