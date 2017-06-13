TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Tuesday as natural resource stocks weighed, while Shaw Communications Inc jumped after selling its data center business and buying wireless airwaves.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.55 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,350.25 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)