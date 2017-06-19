OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, lifted by shares of financial firms, while energy companies got a lift as oil prices steadied after coming under pressure over the past month.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.41 points, or 0.5 percent, at 15,267.95. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)