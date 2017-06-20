TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy shares dived with oil prices, while Cenovus Energy tumbled 10 percent after the company announced plans to replace its chief executive.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 65.39 points, or 0.43 percent, to 15,200.65, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)