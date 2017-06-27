UPDATE 2-Samsung Electronics to open $380 mln U.S. home appliance plant
SEOUL, June 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has agreed to open a $380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in the United States, in South Carolina, it said on Wednesday.
TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index slipped early on Tuesday, as losses for stocks including car parts maker Magna International Inc and Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc offset gains for energy and materials stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.53 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,295.49, after opening marginally higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, June 28 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office to simplify its operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday.