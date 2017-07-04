FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as gold miners weigh
July 4, 2017 / 1:49 PM / in a day

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as gold miners weigh

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Tuesday as gold miners weighed despite the precious metal getting a safe-haven boost after a North Korean missile launch, while energy and financial stocks provided support.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.39 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,152.80 shortly after the open. The Canadian market was closed for a public holiday on Monday, while U.S. indices are closed Tuesday.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese

