TORONTO, July 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened barely higher on Monday, as gold miners and other materials stocks gained with higher prices for gold, copper and other metals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.28 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,187.09 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)