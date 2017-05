TORONTO Jan 15 Canada's main stock index slumped in early trade on Friday, weighed down by falling energy shares as crude prices ducked under $30 a barrel and by a broad retreat by banks and consumer names amid economic uncertainty.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was last down 303.37 points, or 2.46 percent, at 12,032.66. Of its 10 main groups, only materials were higher, helped by gains for gold miners. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)