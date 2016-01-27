TORONTO Jan 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a drop in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while Rogers Communications Inc retreated after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.29 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,296.03, shortly after the open. It included a 1.9 percent loss for the telecoms sector. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)