TORONTO Jan 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as a rally in crude oil prices supported energy and financial sector stocks, offsetting weaker mining stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 127.34 points, or 1.03 percent, at 12,505.11, shortly after the open. It included a 4.8 percent gain for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)