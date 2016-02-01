GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil edges up, Wall Street rises as investors parse Trump budget
* Sterling subdued after Manchester attack (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout)
TORONTO Feb 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weak data from China and a drop in crude oil prices weighed on the resource-linked market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 162.84 points, or 1.27 percent, at 12,659.29 shortly after the open. It included a 2.9 percent drop for energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Sterling subdued after Manchester attack (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout)
May 23 Constellation Brands Inc, which makes Corona and Modelo beers, has offered to buy Jack Daniel's owner Brown-Forman Corp, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.