TORONTO Feb 8 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weaker crude oil prices and a broader sell-off in risky assets weighed on energy and financial stocks, overshadowing gains for gold stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 127.35 points, or 1.00 percent, at 12,636.64, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)