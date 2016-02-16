BRIEF-Oceaneering extends operational inspection frame agreement with Statoil
* Oceaneering secures a three-year extension of operational inspection frame agreement with Statoil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by energy and financial stocks, as the rally in crude oil prices supported the resource-linked market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 133.74 points, or 1.08 percent, at 12,514.98, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Primoris Services Corporation announces power awards valued at approximately $12 million