METALS-London copper prices steady, China outlook drags
SYDNEY, May 17 London copper traded flat on Wednesday, stymied by expectations of slowing growth in the economy of top metals consumer China.
TORONTO Feb 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by energy and financial sector stocks after U.S. crude oil prices rallied more than six percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 107.32 points, or 0.84 percent, at 12,920.72, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
SYDNEY, May 17 London copper traded flat on Wednesday, stymied by expectations of slowing growth in the economy of top metals consumer China.
May 16 The U.S. Justice Department for the second time in a month sued UnitedHealth Group Inc on Tuesday, accusing the nation's largest health insurer of obtaining over $1 billion from Medicare to which it was not entitled.