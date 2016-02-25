BRIEF-Independence Holding to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares
TORONTO Feb 25 Canada's main stock dipped slightly on Thursday as lower crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while financial stocks firmed after the release of quarterly earnings by two major banks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.40 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,734.87, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Generation Investment Management LLP reports 5.92% passive stake in Acuity Brands Inc as of May 10, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIxms0) Further company coverage: