TORONTO, March 1 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by the financial stocks after Bank of Nova Scotia reported quarterly profit, while the energy sector also rose after oil prices made multi-week highs before unwinding gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 74.66 points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,935.01, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)