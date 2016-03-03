UPDATE 3-Japan urges Toshiba, Western Digital to get along as chip spat flares
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a fresh two-month high as energy and mining stocks advanced despite lower crude oil prices, while financial sector stocks also rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.13 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,043.06, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans
LONDON, May 16 The Czech crown led gains among eastern European currencies on Tuesday, hitting a new 3-1/2-year high after data showing buoyant economic growth, while broader emerging stocks firmed for the seventh straight day.