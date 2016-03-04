Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by gains for energy and mining stocks as crude oil prices rose and after data showed a stronger than expected U.S. jobs gain and higher Canadian exports.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 100.41 points, or 0.77 percent, at 13,224.06, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe