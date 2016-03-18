MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks dipped, offsetting gains for the energy group after the rally in crude oil prices was extended.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.47 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,593.83, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.