TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a two-week low, with losses broad based as a drop in crude oil prices weighed on the commodity-linked index.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 120.88 points, or 0.90 percent, at 13,258.60, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)