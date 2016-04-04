TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, while financial sector stocks also fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.98 points, or 0.37 percent, at 13,390.46, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)