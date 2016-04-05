UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, including slippage in financial sector stocks as risk appetite worsened and weak Canadian trade data dampened optimism that the economy was gaining momentum at the start of the year.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.94 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,282.21, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.