BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as financials and materials stocks declined, while higher oil prices helped support energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.85 points, or 0.15 percent, at 13,284.81, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.