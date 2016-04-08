TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher crude oil prices supported energy stocks, while stronger than expected jobs data added to recent evidence of a pick-up in the domestic economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 96.02 points, or 0.72 percent, at 13,362.46, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)