BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher crude oil prices supported energy stocks, while stronger than expected jobs data added to recent evidence of a pick-up in the domestic economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 96.02 points, or 0.72 percent, at 13,362.46, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.