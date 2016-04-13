TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a near four-week high, led by financial and energy stocks as surprisingly upbeat trade data from China supported sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.17 points, or 0.56 percent, at 13,657.59, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)