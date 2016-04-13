BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a near four-week high, led by financial and energy stocks as surprisingly upbeat trade data from China supported sentiment.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.17 points, or 0.56 percent, at 13,657.59, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results