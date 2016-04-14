TORONTO, April 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, approaching a five-month high reached in the previous session as financials and energy stocks advanced.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.49 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,690.84, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)