TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial sector and energy stocks retreated, while investor attention turned to central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.58 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,846.42, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)