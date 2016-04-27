BRIEF-Magnis Resources says lithium-ion battery manufacturing planned in New York
* under agreement, a new 15gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant will make use of existing facilities and infrastructure in state of new york
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, offsetting losses for technology stocks after worse-than expected results from two high profile U.S. companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.52 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,834.96, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.