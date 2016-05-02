TORONTO May 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, offsetting gains for telecom stocks after BCE Inc said it would buy Manitoba Telecom Services Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.99 points, or 0.48 percent, at 13,884.46, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)