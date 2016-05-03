TORONTO May 3 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while financial sector stocks also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 105.19 points, or 0.76 percent, at 13,760.44, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)