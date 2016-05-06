TORONTO May 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, together with a drop in oil prices, while weaker-than-expected U.S. and Canadian jobs data and wildfire-driven oil production cuts in Alberta weighed on the country's economic outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.68 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,608.33, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower, including energy and financials. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)