BRIEF-Ford Executive Chairman on CNBC says cannot continue to invest in businesses that don't create value
TORONTO May 19 Canada's main stock index fell to a one-week low on Thursday, including losses for energy, mining and financial stocks as Federal Reserve interest rate hike speculation weighed on commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 93.88 points, or 0.68 percent, at 13,732.13, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)