TORONTO May 19 Canada's main stock index fell to a one-week low on Thursday, including losses for energy, mining and financial stocks as Federal Reserve interest rate hike speculation weighed on commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 93.88 points, or 0.68 percent, at 13,732.13, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)