TORONTO May 20 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by energy and financial stocks as higher commodity prices supported the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.69 points, or 0.55 percent, at 13,893.01, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)