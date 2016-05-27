TORONTO May 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as financials rallied, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.97 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,072.17, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)