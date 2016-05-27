UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
TORONTO May 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as financials rallied, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.97 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,072.17, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results