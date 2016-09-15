TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Thursday, as an uptick in oil prices after two days of sharp losses boosted energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.33 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,393.79 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)