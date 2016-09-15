BRIEF-Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Thursday, as an uptick in oil prices after two days of sharp losses boosted energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.33 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,393.79 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.