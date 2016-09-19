TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as higher oil and gold prices supported energy and mining stocks, while shares of financial companies also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.52 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,505.21, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)