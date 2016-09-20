MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by gains for its heavyweight financial sector, while energy stocks weighed with lower oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.26 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,554.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.