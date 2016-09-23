MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Friday, with some heavyweight bank and energy stocks down as investors took a pause on a recent rally prompted by the U.S. Federal Reserve holding rates steady.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.67 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,785.51 shortly after opening higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP