Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
TORONTO Oct 6 Canada's main stock index slipped slightly in early trade on Thursday as gold miners suffered with the precious metal and energy companies benefited as oil prices held at 2016 highs.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.62 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,599.96. The energy group gained 0.9 percent while materials fell 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
