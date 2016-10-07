BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
TORONTO Oct 7 Canada's main stock index was slightly higher in early trade on Friday as materials stocks gained while telecom companies weighed after a regulator forced them to charge less for wholesale internet access.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.86 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,598.36 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent