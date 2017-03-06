French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
TORONTO, March 6 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Monday, with heavyweight banks, miners and other resource stocks weighing as oil prices softened as lower Chinese economic growth targets sparked renewed worries over excess supply and copper also slipped.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 89.13 points, or 0.57 percent, at 15,519.37 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane